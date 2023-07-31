Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

