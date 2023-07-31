Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,909 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.9% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VEU traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

