HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Argus raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.59. 377,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,214. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.31. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.