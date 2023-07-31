Head-To-Head Analysis: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) & SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and SEEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 11.53% 4.59% 4.25% SEEK N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $331.04 million 6.25 $15.03 million $0.42 42.81 SEEK N/A N/A N/A $1.14 29.11

This table compares Opera and SEEK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than SEEK. SEEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Opera and SEEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00 SEEK 0 1 0 0 2.00

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 24.26%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than SEEK.

Summary

Opera beats SEEK on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform. It operates in Nigeria, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, South Africa, Kenya, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

