Head to Head Review: Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Fresnillo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -27.00 Fresnillo $2.43 billion N/A $271.90 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Platinum Group Metals and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresnillo 0 3 0 0 2.00

Fresnillo has a consensus price target of $649.29, indicating a potential upside of 8,192.28%. Given Fresnillo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fresnillo is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.12% -9.71% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fresnillo beats Platinum Group Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

