Head-To-Head Survey: Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) & ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Connexa Sports Technologies and ANTA Sports Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -468.89% -112.28% -49.97% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and ANTA Sports Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $16.83 million 0.17 -$51.77 million N/A N/A ANTA Sports Products $7.97 billion 3.78 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Summary

ANTA Sports Products beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn, and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.