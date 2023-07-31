Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. 7,388,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,951. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

