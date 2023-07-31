Heard Capital LLC Grows Stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Heard Capital LLC raised its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,886 shares during the quarter. Telesat comprises about 1.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC owned 13.93% of Telesat worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSAT. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Telesat in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 43.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 71.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 208.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Telesat stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.37. 41,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Telesat Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.65 million during the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

