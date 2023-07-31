Heard Capital LLC Has $121.48 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Heard Capital LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 10.0% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $121,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,619 shares of company stock valued at $45,631,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $10.88 on Monday, hitting $896.01. 35,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $900.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $777.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.13.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.