Heard Capital LLC Purchases 35,282 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,282 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up 5.4% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned about 2.85% of AeroVironment worth $65,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

AVAV traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

