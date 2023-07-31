Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Up 45.5% in July

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hempacco
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Free Report) by 380.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hempacco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HPCO remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Friday. 209,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,709. Hempacco has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.
Hempacco Company Profile
