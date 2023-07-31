Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.88

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 142443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

