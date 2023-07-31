Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.60. 211,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,618. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $585.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.74 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,815.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,815.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $76,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,407.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $11,740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,328,000 after acquiring an additional 704,458 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 427,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 122.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 212,868 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

