Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.34. 6,742,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

