Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $34,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 9.5% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,992,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $75,546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,941,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

