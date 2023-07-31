Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238,284 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $53.55. 3,620,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.