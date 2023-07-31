Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

