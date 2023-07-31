Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,098,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,734. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.