Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,528,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $214.20. The stock had a trading volume of 220,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.14 and its 200 day moving average is $190.91. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $214.79.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

