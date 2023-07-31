Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,729,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,262. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

