Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 144 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,307,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.85) to GBX 3,850 ($49.37) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Profile

DEO traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.94. 235,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.10. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.