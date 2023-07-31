Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 162,697 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,697 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. 587,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,312. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

