Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 65 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.58. 2,232,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,929. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

