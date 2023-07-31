Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $149.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.