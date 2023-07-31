Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $373,173.46 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after buying an additional 9,058,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $66,663,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

