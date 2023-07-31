Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells $110,205.65 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $86,847,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 525,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.