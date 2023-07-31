Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. 3,936,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day moving average of $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.