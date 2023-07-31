Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.69 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.07.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

