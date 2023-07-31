Horizen Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $9.01 or 0.00030803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $125.80 million and $7.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00102204 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00068011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,961,219 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

