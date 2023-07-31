Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SRLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.89. 483,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

