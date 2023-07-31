Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.52. 110,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

