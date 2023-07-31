Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

