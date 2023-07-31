Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV remained flat at $44.59 during trading on Monday. 963,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,897. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

