Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.98. 222,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,999. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

