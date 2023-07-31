HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.05

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 204441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 695 ($8.91) to GBX 675 ($8.65) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.94) to GBX 800 ($10.26) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 730 ($9.36) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.77) to GBX 900 ($11.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $735.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.