HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $575.00

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $575.00 and last traded at $572.28, with a volume of 110622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $556.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

