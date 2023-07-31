Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.11.

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $454.34. 190,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,668. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.64 and a 200-day moving average of $491.16. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Humana by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

