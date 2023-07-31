ICON Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $211.85 million and $9.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 963,893,370 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 963,858,986.927458 with 963,856,934.0493481 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22329204 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $6,603,420.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

