ICON Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $211.85 million and $9.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 963,893,370 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 963,858,986.927458 with 963,856,934.0493481 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22329204 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $6,603,420.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
