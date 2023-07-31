Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 151494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

