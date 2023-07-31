IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.20. The company had a trading volume of 435,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.38. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.