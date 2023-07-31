iExec RLC Price Tops $1.19 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $86.30 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.30 or 1.00031270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.20543137 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $5,911,517.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.