Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 1-Year High at $262.52

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $262.52 and last traded at $262.10, with a volume of 208075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.92.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
