Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Incyte were worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,152,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Incyte by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,886,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,557,000 after acquiring an additional 416,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.72. 2,091,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,208. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

