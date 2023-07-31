Independent Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,825 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.03. 1,275,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,020. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

