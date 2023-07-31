Independent Family Office LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,320,498. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.