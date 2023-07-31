Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 2.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after buying an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,405,000 after buying an additional 203,766 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,168,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 304,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $65.05. 702,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,844. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.