Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.77. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 8,086,579 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 15.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 2,497.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

