Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.77. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 8,086,579 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 15.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
See Also
