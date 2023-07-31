Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Purchases £19,990.32 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,990.32 ($25,631.90).

Conduit Stock Performance

LON CRE opened at GBX 485 ($6.22) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 474.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 475.87. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.64). The firm has a market cap of £801.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Conduit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Conduit’s payout ratio is -6,904.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conduit Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Conduit from GBX 595 ($7.63) to GBX 600 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

