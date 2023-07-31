Insider Buying: Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) CEO Acquires 121,802 Shares of Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) CEO Chong Chan Teo bought 121,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $101,095.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,577.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Treasure Global Trading Up 3.4 %

TGL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.71. 269,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. Treasure Global Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $19.80.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global

About Treasure Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.