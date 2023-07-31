Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CFO Sells 16,911 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTV stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,340,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 120.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,609 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

